What Long-Term Deal With Daniel Jones, Franchise Tag On Saquon Barkley Mean For New York Giants

For roughly the past half-decade, the New York Giants and their fans have debated this question more than any other: can the team build to a championship with Daniel Jones at quarterback? Now, with the two sides reportedly agreeing on a long-term contract, the question won’t be hypothetical…



#newyorkgiants #danieljones #giants #jones #nfl #joeschoen #dabs #saquonbarkley #barkley #dexterlawrence