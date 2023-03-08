Schumer Demands Murdoch Pull Fox's Tucker Carlson Off-Air "Because Our Democracy Depends On It" '...thou doth protest too much, methinks' is about the most perfect summary of the spectacle that erupted today after Fox News' Tucker Carlson exposed some realities (and all the falsities) of the…



#pullfox #mitchmcconnell #mittromney #nytimes #wapo #wsj #latimes #kylebecker #chuckschumer #rupertmurdoch