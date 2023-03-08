Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham panicked and texted that Fox News 'hates us' after calling Arizona for Biden and bragged about their…

Fox News. Drew Angerer/Getty Images New emails and texts released in Dominion Voting System's case against Fox News highlighted internal strife. The three prime-time hosts, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity, felt sidelined after the Arizona call. "We are officially working for an…



#tuckercarlson #lauraingraham #seanhannity #arizona #dominionvotingsystem #dominion #donaldtrump #aaronmishkin #hannity #ingraham