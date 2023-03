CNN’s Anderson Cooper offered a colorful take on Tucker Carlson’s attempt to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, when a group of Trump supporters tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Cooper suggested the Fox News host, who showed previously unaired surveillance…



#andersoncooper #tuckercarlsons #capitol #trump #michaelfanone #dcmetro #fanone #tuckercarlson #mediaite