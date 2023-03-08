Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch said under oath 2020 election was 'not stolen,' according to court filings
Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch said under oath that he believes the 2020 presidential election was free, fair and not stolen, according to court filings released Tuesday in a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit over Fox News’ coverage of former President Donald Trump’s false election…
