Ben Savage of 'Boy Meets World' launches bid to replace Adam Schiff in Congress

Ben Savage speaks onstage at the Boy Meets World 25th Anniversary Reunion panel during New York Comic Con 2018 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 5, 2018 in New York City. Ben Savage, the former star of the popular 1990s sitcom "Boy Meets World," announced he is running for Congress…



#bensavage #boymeets #anniversaryreunion #newyorkcomiccon #newyorkcity #boymeetsworld #adamschiff #dcalif #savage #democrat