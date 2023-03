Despite winning its home leg against Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund has been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League. Dortmund’s defeat to Chelsea ended a ten game win streak across all competitions. The Black and Yellows lost 2-0 at Stanford Bridge thanks to goals by Raheem Sterling (43’) and Kai…



#chelsea #borussiadortmund #uefachampionsleague #yellows #stanfordbridge #raheemsterling #kaihavertz #havertz #dortmund #dutch