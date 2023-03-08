Joseph Zucchero, Founder of Chicago Restaurant Made Famous by ‘The Bear,’ Dies at 69

Joseph Zucchero, the founder of the beef sandwich shop that inspired FX’s popular drama series “The Bear,” has died at age 69, according to his son, Christopher Zucchoro. Zucchero was the founder of one of Chicago’s most famous staples, “Mr Beef.” The restaurant was founded in 1979, with its menu…



#josephzucchero #bear #christopherzucchoro #mrbeef #italian #rushmedicalcenter #joesphzachary #zucchero #parkridge #jeremyallenwhite