Tucker Carlson Privately Said Trump Skipping Biden’s Inauguration Was ‘So Destructive’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson privately criticized former President Donald Trump for skipping Joe Biden’s inauguration, but he sang a very different tune for his viewers. According to a court filing unsealed on Tuesday, texts between Carlson and an unidentified Fox News employee show the host was…



#tuckercarlson #donaldtrump #joebidens #trump #firstamendment #mattgaetz #jimacosta #acosta #mediamatters #carlsons