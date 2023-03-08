Keanu Reeves Reveals The X-Men Character He Has Always Wanted To Play & If He’s Talked To James Gunn About ‘Constantine’ Sequel

Keanu Reeves answered fan questions on Reddit and shared the X-Men character he had always wanted to play. “I did always want to play Wolverine,” Reeves told a fan. As you know, Wolverine has been played on the big screen by Hugh Jackman since the year 2000. Jackman is set to reprise the role in…



