Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL.O) Google said on Wednesday it will launch a T$300 million ($9.8 million) fund over the next three years to help boost the Taiwanese media's continuing operations and digital competitiveness. Google has come under pressure in some countries to negotiate commercial deals and…



#alphabetinc #google #taiwanese #taiwan #tinalin #googletaiwan #taipei #australian #metaplatforms #faithhung