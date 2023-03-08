Lawsuit documents: After 2020 election, Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump 'passionately'
Text messages released Tuesday as part of the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News show that two days before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, network host Tucker Carlson was excited about the prospect of no longer having to cover former President Donald…
