Lawsuit documents: After 2020 election, Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump 'passionately'

Text messages released Tuesday as part of the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News show that two days before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, network host Tucker Carlson was excited about the prospect of no longer having to cover former President Donald…



#capitol #tuckercarlson #donaldtrump #trump #dominion #sidneypowell #lauraingraham #seanhannity #kevinmccarthy #republicans