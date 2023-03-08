'Europe is very much open for you': Germany backs EU membership bid of Russia's neighbor Georgia
Robert Habeck, Germany's Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, and Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia, shared their views on Georgia's EU membership bid. BERLIN — German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck backed the European Union membership bid of Russia's Caucasus…
