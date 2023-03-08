The Fed plans to keep hiking, but Australia is set to pause as it warns of recession risks
As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hints at bigger and possibly faster rate hikes ahead, Australia's central bank could be headed toward a different path. Reserve Bank of Australia's governor Philip Lowe said in a speech Wednesday that the central bank is nearing a point where it's ready to…
