Elon Musk says it's been 'a very difficult four months' at Twitter, but the company has 'a shot' at becoming cash-flow positive next quarter
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said he's optimistic about the future for the company. Win McNamee/Getty Images Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the company has "a shot" at becoming cash-flow positive next quarter. Twitter has been hit by declining advertising revenues since Musk's acquisition. Musk said the…
