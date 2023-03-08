Disney+ Hotstar Confirms HBO Content Moving Off The Platform In India From March 31

Indian streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has confirmed that it will no longer carry HBO content from March 31, in a move that was reported by Deadline last month. The streamer tweeted the news in response to a subscriber asking about the availability of Perry Mason Season Two: The move comes just…



#hbo #deadlinelastmonth #perrymasonseason #disney #bobiger #warnerbrosdiscovery #hbomax #wbd #amazonprimevideo #deadline