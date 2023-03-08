Gary Lineker to be spoken to by BBC after comparing UK asylum policy to Nazi Germany
Published
The Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker will be spoken to by the BBC after comments he made on social media about the government’s immigration plans in which he appeared to compare Home Office policy to Nazi Germany. A number of Conservative MPs have expressed anger after he criticised the…
#matchofday #garylineker #homeoffice #nazigermany #conservative #lineker #suellabraverman #bbcnews #timdavie #tory