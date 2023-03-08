Gary Lineker Rebuked By Home Secretary & BBC Following Tweet Comparing UK Gov’t Asylum Policy To 1930s Germany

BBC Match of the Day host Gary Lineker has landed himself and the corporation in hot water once again, this time on the government’s controversial asylum policy. The Home Secretary said this morning she is “obviously disappointed” and the BBC is understood to have spoken to Lineker and reminded…



#bbcmatch #garylineker #lineker #suellabraverman #linekers #nazigermany #dailymail #conservativeparty #russian #liztruss