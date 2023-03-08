‘It’s a Sin,’ ‘Happy Valley’ Producer Nicola Shindler to Receive Series Mania Women in Series Award
Published
Nicola Shindler, CEO of Quay Street Production and the producer of such acclaimed British series as It’s A Sin, Queer as Folk and Happy Valley, has been named the recipient of this year’s Woman in Series award by international television festival Series Mania. Series Mania founder and general…
#nicolashindler #quaystreetproduction #sasin #queer #valley #seriesmania #laurenceherszberg #francescocapurro #seriesmaniaforum #womeninseries