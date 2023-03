The Adani Group has prepaid share-backed financing of more than $900 million to allay fears over leverage and debt, India’s embattled conglomerate said on Tuesday. The move comes after the a US report from Hindenburg Research alleged stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens by Adani, and…



