India's Adani Group pre-pays over $900 million worth share-backed financing (March 7)

Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani Group said it prepaid share-backed financing of 73.74 billion rupees ($901.16 million), as it looks to allay fears over leverage and debt since a U.S. short seller's critical report sparked a stock rout. Hindenburg Research had in its Jan. 24 report alleged…



