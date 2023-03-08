Women in CFO roles share advice they'd give their younger selves

Its observance was formalized by the United Nations back in 1975. The day intends to honor the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. And also a day that marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. For IWD 2023, the global theme is #EmbraceEquity. In the world…



#unitednations #iwd2023 #embraceequity #cfo #fortune500 #ginamastantuono #servicenow #dianasaadehjajeh #tiffanymason #drivenbrands