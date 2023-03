Adidas will slash its 2022 dividend, the sporstwear maker said on Wednesday, warning a split with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West could push it to its first annual loss in three decades this year. Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden, who took the reins on Jan. 1, pledged to rebuild the bruised…



