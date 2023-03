The dollar scaled multi-month highs against most other major currencies on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that U.S. interest rates might need to go up even faster and higher than expected to rein in stubborn inflation. Higher rates benefit the dollar by improving its…



#federalreservechair #jeromepowell #swedish #norwegian #australian #newzealanddollars #capitolhill #danecekov #nordea #bankofcanada