Like Venezuela, Some Retailers in Argentina Are Now Pricing Items in Dollars
Some retailers in Argentina are already pricing imported items in U.S. dollars, according to reports from local news outlets. The idea behind this would be to keep prices stable and avoid repricing articles each day, a practice that has already been adopted in other Latam countries like Venezuela,…
