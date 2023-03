Two of the four Americans kidnapped last week in Mexico were found dead Tuesday. The other two were rescued outside Matamoros, the border town where they were attacked and abducted just after crossing the border from Brownsville, Texas, in a minivan, USA Today and The Associated Press report. A…



#mexico #matamoros #brownsville #usatoday #mexican #mcgee #ericjameswilliams #shaeedwoodard #zindellbrown #southcarolina