Legal & General’s share price dropped on Wednesday despite the release of better-than-expected trading results for 2022. At 260.7p per share the FTSE 100 firm was dealing 2% lower in midweek trade. Legal & General saw operating profits rose across most of the business and at group level these…



#legalgenerals #ftse #legalgeneral #13bn #nigelwilson #steveclayton #hargreaveslansdown #kwasikwarteng #budget #clayton