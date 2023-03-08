These 5 dividend-paying Club stocks are expected to grow earnings double-digits this year

headline a group of five dividend-paying Club stocks that are expected to post robust earnings growth this year. The bank and oilfield services firm jumped off the page in our latest screen of Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio we use for the Club. We wanted to see which holdings are…



#halliburtonhal #club #sp500 #wellsfargo #halliburton #ciscosystems #caterpillar #cat #federalreserve #eps