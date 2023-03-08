Will Smith Can’t Present Best Actress Award At Oscars After Chris Rock Slap
Published
When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year’s Academy Awards, he was banned from attending the ceremony for ten years—throwing a rock in this year’s upcoming Oscars, as acting winners are traditionally invited to future shows to present an award. Typically, the winner of the Best Actor award…
#willsmith #chrisrock #academyawards #oscars #bestactress #bestsupportingactor #bestactor #kingrichard #academy #jessicachastain