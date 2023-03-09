Long-distance real estate investment in residential properties a hotbed in US South and Midwest
Published
The rising cost of living and long-term price increases of residential properties in U.S. coastal markets is pushing out-of-state real estate investors into America’s southern and Rust Belt cities. Metropolitan areas including San Antonio, Tampa, Indianapolis, Jacksonville and Charlotte, North…
#metropolitan #sanantonio #tampa #indianapolis #jacksonville #charlotte #northcarolina #dameionkennedy #limaonecapital #westcoast