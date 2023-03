24 Year Old Jimmy Donaldson, Better Known as Mr. Beast, Rejected a 1 Billion Dollar Check. Here is the Real Reason Why Here is the Social Proof, the Creator Economy, is the Economy of the Future Thumbnail from a Video on the Mr. Beast Channel If you haven't heard of Mr. Beast, it's time to come…



#jimmydonaldson #betterknown #socialproof #creatoreconomy #apple #amazon #tiktok #twitch #newkid #newcreatoreconomy