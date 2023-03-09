Your old $2 bills could be worth more than you think

ViewIf you’re over the age of 40, there’s a good chance that at some point in your childhood an older relative slipped you $2 bill. Throughout their history, these bills were never widely accepted by the public or used consistently.
But have you ever wondered what that $2 bill is worth now? Because this paper currency is...
ViewIf you’re over the age of 40, there’s a good chance that at some point in your childhood an older relative slipped you $2 bill. Throughout their history, these bills were never widely accepted by the public or used consistently.