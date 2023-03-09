France is in a stand-off against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform

A strike, launched on March 7th and in its third day as The Economist went to press on March 9th, will “bring the economy to its knees”, declared one union leader. With nearly 1.3m protesters on the streets across France on day one, a third of classrooms shut, and sporadic illegal power cuts, the…



#economist #emmanuelmacrons #olivierdussopt #socialistparty #elisabethborne #mrmacron #nationalassembly #republicans #hardball