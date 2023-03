With the Fed extremely likely to raise the benchmark interest rates higher than envisaged by policymakers, the economy and the stock market are expected to remain under pressure. Amid the... With the Fed extremely likely to raise the benchmark interest rates higher than envisaged by policymakers,…



#novonordisk #jeromepowell #visainc #autodeskinc #adsk #federalreserve #pce #nvo #visanet #africa