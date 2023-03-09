Netflix Boards ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’; Vue International Promotions; New Agents At First Artists Management; BBC Names Wimbledon Presenter

Netflix has boarded Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now from The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann indie Pulse Films. The Brit Award-winning superstar was followed at a pivotal moment in his career for the doc, as he returned to his Scottish roots to reconnect with his old life having achieved…



#netflix #lewiscapaldi #madeleinemccann #pulsefilms #doc #bafta #joepearlman #scotland #capaldi #bmg