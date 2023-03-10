National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

ViewYou may not have heard much about HIV or the AIDS virus in the last couple of years due to all the COVID news. And overall, doctors say HIV has been on the decline since 2015 — but the stats don't look as good for all communities.
Today the epidemic of HIV, the precursor to AIDS, has affected over 1.2 million people in...
