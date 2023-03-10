BBC will not broadcast Attenborough episode over fear of rightwing backlash
Published
The BBC has decided not to broadcast an episode of David Attenborough’s flagship new series on British wildlife because of fears its themes of the destruction of nature would risk a backlash from Tory politicians and the rightwing press, the Guardian has been told. The decision has angered the…
#davidattenboroughs #guardian #attenborough #garylineker #wildisles #britishisles #davidattenborough #bbcone #wwf #iplayer