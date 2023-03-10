The 5 easiest Etsy shops to start where entrepreneurs can earn 6 figures or more

Jessica Morelli, the owner of skincare line Palermo Body, prepares her products. Courtesy of Jessica Morelli Selling handmade or customized items on Etsy is a popular side hustle that can earn six figures or more. However, success on Etsy is all about catering your product to what is trending in…



#jessicamorelli #palermobody #successonetsy #google #tiktok #etsy #kaylawarner #alexaallamano #emmalarocque #printful