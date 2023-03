Nir Katularu is a grown man with a successful business — but he has, in his words, a "babysitter." And he loves it. Katularu is one of the top-performing franchisees at Painting with a Twist, a paint-and-sip franchise with over 200 locations nationwide. He opened his first unit almost three years…



#nirkatularu #twist #tempe #arizona #israeli #hebrew #venezuela #spanish #activecampaign #webinars