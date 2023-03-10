Silicon Valley Bank Can't Raise Cash, Opts For A Sale

SVB Financial Group SIVB is for sale. According to CNBC’s David Faber, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank has failed to raise enough capital to continue and is being shopped around by bankers. The news comes on the heels of SVB's attempt to sell $1.25 billion in common stock and another $500…



#davidfaber #siliconvalleybank #svb #pacwestbancorppacw #firstrepublicbankfrc #usbancorpusb #jpmorganchasecojpm #atlantic #centerviewpartners #sullivancromwell