Vikings Are Still $9.5M Over The Cap Even With Adam Thielen Departure

First Eric Kendricks and now Adam Thielen. The Vikings have cut ties with two of their most popular players, and both have had memorable and productive careers. That’s what has to happen for a team that is still nearly $9.5 million over the salary cap as the new league year approaches. By 4 p.m.…



#firsterickendricks #adamthielen #vikings #kwesiadofomensah #kirkcousins #kevinoconnell #cousins #nfl #kendricks #newyearsday