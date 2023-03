is exploring uses for ChatGPT as part of its broader collaboration with Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), a company executive told Reuters on Friday. "ChatGPT is going to be in everything," GM Vice President Scott Miller said in an interview. The chatbot could be used to access information on how to use…



#generalmotorsco #microsoftcorp #scottmiller #openai #bengaluru #josephwhite #detroit #majusamuel