Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday, according to CNN. "There is a critical need to deter crimes of pure greed like this one," U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie said. Ng was found guilty in April 2022 of three counts including conspiring to launder…



#goldmansachs #rogerng #margobrodie #malaysia #margo #1mdb #easterndistrict #timleissner #najibrazak