In the opening lines of Shakespeare’s chaotic “Pericles,” before the play and its prince go chasing off on a series of adventures, there is a phrase so genteelly creepy that 400 years haven’t diminished its power to make an audience’s skin crawl. We are told of a widowed king’s beautiful daughter,…



#targetmargintheaters #pericles #eunicewong #maryneufeld #susannahwilson #georgewilkins