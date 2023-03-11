Silicon Valley Bank collapse marks 2nd biggest bank failure in U.S. history

Regulators rushed Friday to seize the assets of one of Silicon Valley's top banks, marking the largest failure of a U.S. financial institution since the height of the financial crisis almost 15 years ago. Silicon Valley Bank, the 16th-largest bank in the U.S., failed after depositors hurried to…



