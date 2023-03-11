Environmental groups celebrate as ExxonMobil gives up oil exploration permits in B.C

Environmental groups are celebrating after ExxonMobil XOM-N relinquished offshore oil and gas exploration permits in British Columbia dating back more than 50 years. Lawyer Ian Miron with Ecojustice Canada said the company had been dropped from a Federal Court lawsuit filed by the David Suzuki…



#exxonmobilxomn #britishcolumbia #lawyerianmiron #ecojusticecanada #federalcourt #miron #exxon #exxonmobil #margotbruceoconnell #chevroncanada