Bill Maher Says ‘Thank You, Hollywood’ For Dragging The Country Forward

It’s Oscar weekend in Hollywood, and the Real Time live audience was in the mood for some show business insight. Host Bill Maher didn’t disappoint. This year’s Oscars has some changes, Maher said. “They’re asking, ‘Who are you slapping?’ He also noted that it’s hard to remember who won what from…



#hollywood #billmaher #kamalaharris #tomcruise #maher #scoldandbeautiful #sacheenlittlefeather #nativeamericans #johnwayne #davidbyrne