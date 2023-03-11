Razzies Name ‘Blonde’ Worst Picture; Tom Hanks “Wins” Twice Including For His “Latex-Laden Face” In ‘Elvis’

Blonde starring the Oscar-nominated Ana de Armas took the big prize — Worst Picture — as well as Worst Screenplay for writer-director Andrew Dominick among the winners announced for the 43rd annual Razzie Awards. Tom Hanks, meanwhile, now has two Razzie statuettes to pair with his Oscars. Hanks,…



#worstscreenplay #andrewdominick #razzieawards #tomhanks #razzie #oscars #hanks #tomparker #worstsupportingactor #worstscreencombo