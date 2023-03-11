Elon Musk called for the release of 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley, jailed for his role in the Capitol riot

'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley (R) Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images Elon Musk called for the release of 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley, jailed over the Capitol riot. Musk cited videos aired by Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Fact-checkers noted that the…



#jacobchansley #elonmusk #qanonshaman #capitol #tuckercarlson #tesla #twitter #chansley #trump #maga