'That retirement account has to be bigger’: Suze Orman says avoid these 5 financial blunders if you want to live your best life in retirement

In times of hardship, personal finance expert Suze Orman will be the first to tell you that what you don't do with your money may be even more important than what you do with it. The host of the Women & Money Podcast says that tapping your retirement money to help with short-term financial…



#suzeorman #womenmoneypodcast #moneywise #oprahcom #americanfinancing #affordanything #suzeormans #federalreserveboard